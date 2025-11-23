Suspect in Mandaveli daylight murder shot in leg during arrest

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old history-sheeter, suspected to be involved in the daylight murder of a rowdy, Mouli, in Mandaveli on Thursday, was shot in the leg by police in the early hours of Saturday near the Indira Nagar MRTS station after he allegedly attacked a constable while attempting to escape.

The police said the suspect, Vijayakumar of Visalakshi Thottam, was traced by a special team led by Mylapore inspector Ambedkar. When the team moved in to secure him, Vijayakumar allegedly lunged at constable Tamilarasan with a knife, and ignored repeated warnings to surrender, prompting the inspector to open fire in self-defence. He was initially admitted to Royapettah Government Hospital and later shifted to the prison ward at Stanley Medical College Hospital. Two others have also been arrested in connection with the case.

Twenty-four-year-old Mouli was hacked to death in Mandaveli on Thursday by a six-member gang. He succumbed to injuries at Government Royapettah Hospital on Friday. The murder, which happened in daylight, caused panic among the public.

Sources said preliminary investigations have indicated that personal enmity triggered the attack. Multiple teams are on the lookout for the remaining accused, a senior officer said.