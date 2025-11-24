Behind closed doors: Secret societies offer respite to Chennai's Gen Z

Gen Z lives in a strange in-between — too young to fully fit into the city’s traditional social circles, yet too old for the predictable café hangouts and mall meet-ups that defined their teenage years. Their social life is scattered across group chats, half-made plans, and digital friendships that rarely translate offline. But now, quietly and almost organically, they are carving out something new: secret and exclusive social spaces where meeting people doesn’t feel accidental, awkward, or overwhelming, but intentional and comforting.

These are round-the-clock, invite-only micro-communities created by those who believe that connection needs curation, not chaos.