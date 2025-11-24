‘The Wolves’ hosts its first offline investor meet in Chennai

CHENNAI: ‘The Wolves’, a prominent WhatsApp-based investor education community in Chennai that has been guiding stock market enthusiasts for more than five years, held its inaugural offline event, the ‘Wolves Wealth Lab’, in the city on Saturday (November 22).

The day-long gathering saw an impressive turnout of over 300 investors and featured sessions by three renowned market experts: ace investor Vijay Kedia, technical analyst Ashu Madan, and veteran trader Naresh Kataria. The speakers shared valuable insights on understanding market behaviour, maintaining investment discipline, and strategies for long-term wealth creation. Interactive Q&A sessions and open discussions added depth, making the event both educational and engaging.

Organised by community founders Amol Chitlangia and Vivek Karwa, the meet marked a significant milestone for The Wolves, which has evolved from a virtual WhatsApp group into one of Chennai’s most trusted platforms for stock market learning and knowledge-sharing.

Participants lauded the quality of discussions and the opportunity to network with like-minded investors. The overwhelming response has already generated strong demand for the next edition of the Wolves Wealth Lab.