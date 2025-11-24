Unused canals revived to tackle flooding during monsoon in Madhavaram, Puzhal

CHENNAI: In a bid to reduce flooding during heavy rain in north Chennai, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has restored old and unused irrigation channels and converted them into temporary flood-mitigation channels in Madhavaram and Puzhal by linking them with existing stormwater drain networks.

Officials said the move is expected to bring relief to several residential areas that face waterlogging every monsoon.

According to WRD sources, a 2.4km stretch of the channel has been restored and linked with the existing stormwater drain networks. This will allow the diversion of surplus water from Madhavaram tank during intense rain into the Red Hills reservoir’s surplus course and prevent flooding in neighbourhoods, the sources added.

A senior WRD official told TNIE the department had originally proposed a major flood-mitigation project known as the Madhavaram Left Flank Surplus Course many years ago. The plan was to divert excess water from Madhavaram tank and other upstream lakes to the surplus course of the Red Hills reservoir. “But the project has been facing long delays because of land acquisition problems,” the official said.

To ease the pressure this monsoon on the nearby localities that face the risk of flooding, WRD decided to make use of abandoned irrigation canals that once supported farming activities in these regions.