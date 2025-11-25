BLOs ensure shifted voters stay on Chennai electoral roll

CHENNAI: Owing to significant number of voters shifting their residence away from the polling booths where they had their votes, many of the BLOs in Chennai have been issuing enumeration forms for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to them even if they have moved out of their booths or assembly constituencies, so long as they reside within the district.

A section of BLOs from seven constituencies and at least three electoral registration officers in Chennai acknowledged that they have been issuing forms, even if someone had shifted out of their constituencies. They said that this is done, provided there was no objection from Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of any of the political parties and if the BLOs could verify with some documents that the particular person continued to be a resident of Chennai.

One of the EROs told TNIE that this was done, with the consent of political party representatives, since large number of people had shifted out of their constituencies and to ensure that they did not get deleted from the draft rolls to be released during SIR.

This is despite the chief electoral officer of Tamil Nadu stating on Monday during a press conference that enumeration forms could be issued if a person had shifted out of the polling booth, but not out of their assembly constituencies.

During the initial phase of the enumeration phase, several voters who had moved to different booths or constituencies were denied forms and were asked to change their addresses through Form 8 after the publication of the draft rolls, in which their names were likely to be dropped.