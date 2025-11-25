Cop assaulting businessman in Chennai caught on cam, booked

CHENNAI: A head constable from the West Mambalam police station has been booked on charges of assaulting a businessman at a textiles showroom in Pondy Bazaar.

The victim, Siva (36), who runs a real estate business with his associate Tamilarasan (38), told the police the confrontation arose from a long-standing dispute over commission dues amounting to Rs 10 lakh. Both men hail from Thanjavur and reportedly had a fallout after Siva failed to pay commissions.

Police said Tamilarasan had approached his friend Senthil, a head constable, seeking help to settle the dispute. Senthil visited the Panagal Park area showroom a few weeks ago, where Siva was shopping.What began as a conversation soon escalated into an argument, and Senthil allegedly slapped Siva several times. The assault was recorded on the store’s CCTV cameras.