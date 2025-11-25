Four TVK supporters held in Chennai for assault of YouTuber

CHENNAI: Four TVK supporters were arrested on charges of attacking a YouTuber outside a cinema hall in Vadapalani on November 21, after accusing him of uploading videos critical of party leader and actor Vijay.

Police identified the accused as Balakrishnan, Dhanush, Ashok, and Parthasarathy - all residents of Avadi. They have been booked under BNS sections for assault, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, use of obscene language, and disturbing public order.

Kiran Bruce of Mugalivakkam, a content creator, told police that the four confronted him as he exited the theatre, questioned him about his videos, threatened to kill him, and mocked his earnings, and he sustained minor injuries. Acting on his complaint, Vadapalani police reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed that the suspects were inside the theatre. They were detained, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.