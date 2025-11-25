Here's how a Sunday can transform perspectives of Chennai

This is the routine of Urban Sketchers Chennai (USK Chennai). With no entry fees or prerequisites, the group focuses on one mission: to come together and enjoy different pockets of the city. It is a simple effort that has made art accessible to many who once thought that galleries and studios were not for them.

USK Chennai began in 2020, when filmmaker Mohan Krishnan discovered the global Urban Sketchers network, started in Seattle in 2011. Growth was quiet in the early days, especially with the pandemic pausing gatherings. Among those seeking community was Namita Prasanna, a visual communication graduate with around two decades in design. She had heard of groups like Pencil Jam in Bengaluru and yearned for something similar here. When she found the Chennai chapter, she joined, and the meets slowly became regular. “By August 2023, after months of meeting around the city, we finally received recognition as an official chapter,” she says. Now, every alternate Sunday, around 45 to 50 people gather at a new location. One building often has 50 different perspectives.