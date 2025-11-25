Here's how a Sunday can transform perspectives of Chennai

A red building stretching along the road opposite Marina Beach is unlikely to be missed. The Public Works Department office stands there with its long corridor of arches and an occasional splash of green from the bushes that border the pavement. If you paused for a moment to take it all in, what would you notice? The rhythm of those arches? A dragonfly prancing between the shrubs? A bus rumbling past and cutting the frame of your view?
On a Sunday morning, a group decides to freeze that moment. They sit on portable stools or simply settle on the opposite pavement. Sketchbooks open. Pencils and brushes move quickly. The city slowly turns into lines, curves and blocks of colour on paper.
This is the routine of Urban Sketchers Chennai (USK Chennai). With no entry fees or prerequisites, the group focuses on one mission: to come together and enjoy different pockets of the city. It is a simple effort that has made art accessible to many who once thought that galleries and studios were not for them.
USK Chennai began in 2020, when filmmaker Mohan Krishnan discovered the global Urban Sketchers network, started in Seattle in 2011. Growth was quiet in the early days, especially with the pandemic pausing gatherings. Among those seeking community was Namita Prasanna, a visual communication graduate with around two decades in design. She had heard of groups like Pencil Jam in Bengaluru and yearned for something similar here. When she found the Chennai chapter, she joined, and the meets slowly became regular. “By August 2023, after months of meeting around the city, we finally received recognition as an official chapter,” she says. Now, every alternate Sunday, around 45 to 50 people gather at a new location. One building often has 50 different perspectives.
Drawn with curiosity
Choosing a spot isn’t just about architectural heritage. It is also about small things like the vendor at the corner, or the sight of schoolchildren rushing by. Their sketch meets read like a visual diary. At Broadway Junction, buses and bicycles weave through the frame; outside Sir Mutha Concert Hall, music floats through windows; at the Sunshine House in Adyar, members sketched local singers and a small pop-up of art for sale. Even a busy fish market or a roadside temple becomes a subject worth pausing for. “We choose locations that are a mix of heritage and everyday life. A tea shop can be as interesting as a grand building. You start seeing beauty in small things,” Namita says.
Some of the places they sketched no longer look the same. Adyar Gate Hotel has vanished. Besant Nagar Beach has changed. The SBI building on Mount Road is under restoration. “As urban sketchers, our job is to create a reportage of how the landscape is changing. What is here today may not be there tomorrow,” she says.
The only rule is to sketch on location. “You bring your own perspective. Some draw the whole building, some only a corner, some add the autos, the vendors or a patch of leafy shade. It is a judgement-free space where each person sees differently, and that is the beauty,” Namita adds.
Their meets end with a “throwdown”. Sketchbooks are placed on the ground, side by side, forming a colourful mosaic of styles. They take pictures. People walk around admiring each other’s work, not measuring talent but celebrating effort. “Art shouldn’t feel exclusive. Anybody can pick up a pencil and paper and join us. We have engineers, filmmakers, government employees, fourth-graders and even people in their eighties. It has made art feel approachable and joyful,” Namita says.
Fear fades in company
Sketching in full public view can feel intimidating. That first moment when someone looks over your shoulder or asks what you are doing can make your hands shake. But it doesn’t last long. “In a group, there is comfort. People laugh, share techniques. Slowly, you stop worrying about who is watching. Those two-and-a-half hours become meditation,” Namita says.
They have sketched in places loaded with stereotypes. Busy market streets. Narrow lanes where people rarely see artists sitting with sketchbooks. “We don’t go by stereotypes. We have sketched in every nook of the city and never felt unsafe. People are always curious, sometimes even offering us chairs. They want to see their city through our eyes,” she says.
The city’s art scene is spilling out onto the streets, pavements, and bus stops. And USK Chennai has emerged as one of the most inviting doors into that world. Just a few weeks ago, USK chapters from across India met in Goa for a national sketch carnival. The Chennai team returned with new friendships, techniques and people eager to join them.
Next Sunday, the group will gather again at a different corner of Chennai. The intent remains the same. To look closer and tell a story through your eyes. If you wish to give the city a place in your sketchbook, join USK for their next meetup.
Follow @uskchennai on Instagram for more updates.