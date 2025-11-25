Old-age home in Chennai alleges harassment, eviction pressure by civic officials

CHENNAI: An old-age home, mainly offering care to those abandoned by their families, run by Little Drops Public Charitable Trust for the past 33 years in Koluthuvancheri, under the Iyyappanthangal village panchayat, has accused local officials of sustained harassment and pressure to evict them.

They said that the move was to demolish a portion of its building, allegedly to aid a private apartment located nearby. The home has around 350 elderly residents, including around 100 who are bedridden, many of whom living there for several years.

According to the trust, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan visited the site on November 14 and stressed the need for building the canal. In an e-mail complaint to the Chief Minister’s Cell, the trust alleged that the minister told them to shift the old-age home elsewhere.

In letters sent to the Kancheepuram collector, Padappai block development officer, Kundrathur tahsildar, Social Welfare Department, State Human Rights Commission, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, and and local police, the trust alleged that the panchayat’s actions were “arbitrary, illegal, and aimed at crippling their service.”