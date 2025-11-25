Tamil Nadu Dy CM Udhayanidhi inaugurates 377 completed projects, distributes welfare aid

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday, inaugurated 377 completed development works in Tiruvallur district, executed at an estimated cost of Rs 333.3 crore, and laid the foundation stone for 211 new projects worth Rs 137.4 crore. He also commenced the distribution of welfare assistance worth Rs 1,000.3 crore to 1.1 lakh beneficiaries.

Speaking at a government function at Sundaracholapuram in Tiruvallur, the deputy CM said ration cards were issued to 2,000 people and 37,000 families received house-site pattas at the function alone. Recently, Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed 65,000 house-site pattas at a function held in Tiruvallur.

In the last 4.5 years, the state government has issued about 20 lakh house-site pattas, he added. “A patta is not a concession given by the government, it is your right. My greetings to everyone receiving pattas today. You can now live peacefully and securely in your own homes,” he said.

Udhayanidhi said under the Kalaingarin Kanavu Illam Scheme, 4,000 people received orders for constructing concrete houses. He also reiterated that from December 15, all entitled women will receive Rs 1,000 monthly assistance when the scheme is expanded to include the remaining eligible women. Identity cards were also issued today to 50,000 women members of Self-Help Groups.

In Ambattur Industrial Estate, the deputy CM inaugurated the upgraded Ambattur Estate Bus Terminus, modernised at Rs 11.8 crore under the North Chennai Development Scheme, and flagged off 51 new MTC buses.