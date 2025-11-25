Two held in Chennai for sexual assault of school boys

CHENNAI: The Thirumangalam Police have arrested two men in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two school-going boys, after intoxicating them with alcohol.

According to the police, official sources said the incident came to light after the parents of a 12-year-old, noticed their son returning home in a disoriented state.

On hearing what had happened, they contacted ChildLine. Subsequent investigation by the police reportedly revealed that the 12-year-old was taken to the two men by another 15-year-old from the same school, who was assaulted earlier by the two men in the same manner.

The boy had said that the duo recorded a video of him when he was intoxicated and used that to blackmail him.

The accused were identified as one Sanjay (24) and Pari Arasan (25) were residents of NVN Nagar and worked in a private firm.