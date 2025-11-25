Women ride their way to wheeling dreams

Even before we are born, many stereotypes are attached to us. They linger in the colours we’re wrapped in, the toys placed in our hands and the expectations adults whisper. Even the machines we ride have assigned gender. Somewhere along the way, a gearless two-wheeler, aka scooty, became the ‘sensible’ and ‘safe’ choice for women, while the ‘heavier’, ‘more powerful’ motorcycle was framed as a natural extension of masculinity. The road never made these rules; society did. A woman riding a bike becomes a cultural decay, and a man choosing a scooty is teased for being ‘less manly’.
But slowly, and quietly, this has begun to shift. Recently, social media has been flooded with videos and advertisements about motorcycle training communities, and most of them are dedicated specially for women, opening new lanes of confidence, independence, and long-awaited freedom for many. One such reel that has been trending with nearly 290 thousand views is of a retired 60-year-old woman from Coimbatore, who took up a two-day bike-training to fulfill her desire to ride a gear-bike, thereby ticking it off her bucket list.
Hitting the road
The sexagenarian was trained by Café Cruisers, founded by Abisek Shravn, who saw a gap in training. “Almost no one was focusing on creating riders,” he says. Riders’ groups welcomed those who already knew how to ride, but rarely those who didn’t. His goal became clear: build riders, not just gather them. As structured riding modules took shape — from slow-speed mastery to road simulations — the unexpected happened. “During our early sessions, we noticed many women approaching us discreetly,” he says. Today, the fastest-growing group in Café Cruisers is women aged between 28 and 45 years, with a significant rise in women aged above 40 and 50 years.
Meanwhile, Nomad Bikers Club grew out of the lack of a safe, judgment-free space for women to learn and make mistakes. The founder, Maya’s journey to building a ‘for women, by women’ community began with her own experiences of not having that space. “Male riders have had the privilege of learning to ride a bike because one of their friends or cousins would confidently give it to them,” she says. “But that space is not there for women.” After a difficult experience in college and later an incident with a slipping clutch downhill, Maya realised women weren’t just denied motorcycles; they were denied the room to make mistakes. That became her fuel. What began with Sunday free-of-cost sessions on a friend’s Splendor slowly expanded across 20-plus cities. “My motto was that people should not go through what I went through,” she says. “Even if they drop the bike, it’s fine. That is when the fear is broken.”
For Fais N, founder of CRF Women On Wheels, the journey began in a moment of personal darkness. He was navigating depression when teaching a woman to ride brought him a spark of joy he hadn’t felt in long. “The first time I saw happiness in the eyes of a woman who learnt riding from me, something changed,” he recalls. From there, the community grew into an international platform. His one-day intensive training, built on trust and full refunds if a student doesn’t learn, has taken women from fearing a two-wheeler to riding across India. “Age is never the problem — mindset is. And we help them break that mental block,” he says.
These origin stories may differ, but they converge at a shared purpose: dismantling a fear that was built over decades.
The first gear
For many women entering these riding communities, learning to handle a motorcycle isn’t just about balancing a machine; it’s about unlearning years of conditioning and stepping into a kind of freedom they were never encouraged to claim.
Aruna, a 53-year-old from Bengaluru, trained with Nomad Bikers Club after years of travelling pillion. “I realised I never got the chance to learn because nobody even showed me that was an option for women,” she says. Determined to change that, she signed up for training. “I was afraid of falling…but the trainers were extremely patient. I started riding within the first 30 minutes.” Today, she rents bikes and goes on mountain trips, rides her kids around, and worries far less. “I am not scared of anything these days,” she adds, proud that her elder daughter, too, has now joined the programme.
For Soumya, a 32-year-old from Kochi, deciding to learn to ride with the Nomad Bikers Club was tied to healing. Widowed young, she wanted to take her son on the Bullet he loved. “I was scared. The bike is heavy. How will I do it?” But within two days, she was riding through the streets confidently. Now she drops her son off at school on the bike. “He loves to talk about the ride to everyone,” she smiles. Her brother, once doubtful, is now proud.
Arpita Tibrewal, a 37-year-old yoga instructor from Coimbatore who trained with Café Cruisers, had long dreamt of riding. “The biggest fear was safety. If I hurt myself, who will handle the kids?” she says. The training shifted that fear. “They taught me safety procedures, gear, and things about the vehicle that were important.” Riding has begun to reshape her confidence. “Riding makes you feel power…freedom is a byproduct of learning it.” Her husband knows she’s training, but the rest of her family doesn’t. “I’ll tell them when I go for my first bike trip,” she says.
Different stories, one shared outcome: the road, once off-limits, now belongs to them.
For the future
As these stories multiply, the communities behind them are imagining a road that looks very different from the one they first stepped onto. For Maya, the future is not about expanding aggressively but protecting the emotional core that built Nomad Bikers Club in the first place. She doesn’t want the training to become mechanical or commercialised. “We can have trainers in every city, but the comfort space won’t feel the same,” she says. Maya imagines a future where bike training becomes as normal as tuition classes, where women don’t have to pay or travel miles for the chance to learn because someone at home will simply hand them the keys. “These days aren’t far,” she says. “The hype will fade, and it will just become a part of life.”
Abisek views the road ahead through a structural lens. To him, the impact goes deeper than women learning to balance a machine; it reshapes how families understand mobility and responsibility. His vision for Chennai is a city where riding is treated as a life skill, not a risk. What inspires him most is the cultural shift already unfolding: husbands encouraging wives, daughters pushing mothers to learn, families cheering when a woman completes her first road session. This, he believes, is how confidence spreads, quietly, through shared moments.
Fais brings yet another perspective — one rooted in emotional transformation. His platform grew from a place of personal healing, but the mission remains unchanged. He has seen women who once trembled at the clutch ride across Himalayan passes. If that can happen, he believes, anything can.
And perhaps that is the beauty of this movement. These women are not just learning to ride; they are reclaiming space, speed, and agency, one gear at a time.