Women ride their way to wheeling dreams

Hitting the road

The sexagenarian was trained by Café Cruisers, founded by Abisek Shravn, who saw a gap in training. “Almost no one was focusing on creating riders,” he says. Riders’ groups welcomed those who already knew how to ride, but rarely those who didn’t. His goal became clear: build riders, not just gather them. As structured riding modules took shape — from slow-speed mastery to road simulations — the unexpected happened. “During our early sessions, we noticed many women approaching us discreetly,” he says. Today, the fastest-growing group in Café Cruisers is women aged between 28 and 45 years, with a significant rise in women aged above 40 and 50 years.

Meanwhile, Nomad Bikers Club grew out of the lack of a safe, judgment-free space for women to learn and make mistakes. The founder, Maya’s journey to building a ‘for women, by women’ community began with her own experiences of not having that space. “Male riders have had the privilege of learning to ride a bike because one of their friends or cousins would confidently give it to them,” she says. “But that space is not there for women.” After a difficult experience in college and later an incident with a slipping clutch downhill, Maya realised women weren’t just denied motorcycles; they were denied the room to make mistakes. That became her fuel. What began with Sunday free-of-cost sessions on a friend’s Splendor slowly expanded across 20-plus cities. “My motto was that people should not go through what I went through,” she says. “Even if they drop the bike, it’s fine. That is when the fear is broken.”