Nesting season yet to start, but 7 Olive Ridleys wash ashore dead on Chennai coast

CHENNAI: While the nesting season still weeks away, the early death of seven Olive Ridley turtles along the Chennai shoreline has raised alarm among wildlife authorities, who fear a repeat of last season’s mass mortality.

Preliminary examinations suggest drowning due to entanglement in fishing nets, with forest officials noting most of the carcasses found were males, an indicator that the turtles may have been trapped while migrating or mating offshore.

Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra told TNIE the state government has moved swiftly. “An interdepartmental meeting was held recently. The fisheries department said it has received sanction to procure 1,000 Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs), which are crucial to reducing mortality,” he said. TEDs allow turtles to escape from trawl nets and are mandated under national sea turtle conservation guidelines.

Dogra said the Chennai Wildlife Warden has also been directed to step up intelligence gathering on ‘problematic’ fishing gear like long squid nets. “We have procured an underwater drone to capture visual evidence and monitor hotspots. A meeting has already been held with all coastal DFOs asking them to remain extra vigilant,” he added.