Woman strangles hubby to death in chennai, stages suicide drama

CHENNAI: A suspected suicide turned into a murder after the postmortem performed on a 35-year-old man revealed that he was strangled to death.

The police have arrested the deceased’s wife, Saranya, 29, for allegedly killing him and staging the death as suicide. The deceased, Manikandan, a driver from Venkateswara Nagar, had married Saranya in 2014.

Initially, Saranya told the police that she and her Manikandan had a heated argument on November 23, and that she had slept in the hall along with the children. She claimed when she woke up later, she found the bedroom door open and Manikandan hanging from the ceiling on a nylon rope. According to her statement, she had cut the rope and took him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Sources said the couple’s two children had often witnessed them engaging in arguments at home. The neighbours also said that the quarrels escalated when Manikandan returned home intoxicated.

Suspicion arose when Manikandan’s sister, Uma Maheshwari, lodged a complaint alleging foul play. The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital, where forensic experts confirmed death by strangulation.

After intensive questioning, Saranya allegedly confessed to strangling her husband while he was sleeping and later hanging the body to mislead relatives.

Investigators also found she had been involved in an extra marital affair for the past four years. The police are now probing whether he had any role in the crime. Saranya has been arrested and charged with murder.