Words that build

In India today, where therapy remains expensive, social pressures run high, and conversations around mental health are still evolving, self-help books have steadily claimed more space on bookstore shelves and Kindle libraries. They offer companionship and guidance, breaking down complex emotions and helping readers take actionable steps, as people navigate fast-changing careers and personal expectations. They also often open quiet windows to reflect, reset, and rebuild, by blending storytelling, cultural familiarity, and practical wisdom, to help readers feel understood, supported, and seen.
An established voice in the self-help space is Vani Pradeep, who has carved a niche as an author and coach. Her book Soul Feeder 2.0 draws from her extensive experience in positive psychology to help readers understand and reshape their lives. With some chapters from it translated to Tamil, and most chapters added anew, is Anaiththum Neeye, launched earlier this year.
Returning to her alma mater MOP Vaishnav College for Women for an event titled ‘Author Speak’, on Tuesday, after winning the International Literary Award in non-fiction for Soul Feeder 2.0, Vani was determined to inspire a new generation of writers.
She firstly stressed on the importance of young students recognising the power of the human brain and encouraged practices like meditation to improve focus and wellbeing.
While her address largely centred on adopting mindful habits for overall growth, she also outlined practical steps for aspiring or hesitant writers. Publishing, she said, can provide the confidence needed to move forward. “Start by getting something published in your college magazine or a journal. It will motivate you to take the next step,” she advised. But investing real time in a book, she said, involves far more than simply conceiving an idea and putting it down on paper or on screen. “It is very important to read, re-read, and re-evaluate your work,” she added. And while undergoing the process herself, Vani said the Pomodoro Technique — working in focused 25-minute bursts followed by a short break to boost concentration and prevent burnout — helped her best.
Vani also underscored the need for students to grasp the basics of copyright and trademark protection, and emphasised the value of using AI as a tool for support rather than as a shortcut that leads to plagiarism.
Her session ended with an interactive game. She invited audience members to call out a number between 1 and 224; each time a number was chosen, she flipped to that page in her book and read it aloud, suggesting the message might hold personal significance for that person. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the organising committee that comprised the Library and Digital Resource Centre of MOP Vaishnav College, and Pegasus, their student book club.