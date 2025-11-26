Words that build

In India today, where therapy remains expensive, social pressures run high, and conversations around mental health are still evolving, self-help books have steadily claimed more space on bookstore shelves and Kindle libraries. They offer companionship and guidance, breaking down complex emotions and helping readers take actionable steps, as people navigate fast-changing careers and personal expectations. They also often open quiet windows to reflect, reset, and rebuild, by blending storytelling, cultural familiarity, and practical wisdom, to help readers feel understood, supported, and seen.

An established voice in the self-help space is Vani Pradeep, who has carved a niche as an author and coach. Her book Soul Feeder 2.0 draws from her extensive experience in positive psychology to help readers understand and reshape their lives. With some chapters from it translated to Tamil, and most chapters added anew, is Anaiththum Neeye, launched earlier this year.