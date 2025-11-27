Celebrating Thanksgiving in a foreign land

The characters and cultures we grow up watching in films and series often become our teachers of celebrations that aren’t quite our own. From the chaotic, yet value-adding, Thanksgiving episodes of the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, we learn American pop culture has long offered a window into traditions shaped by gratitude, food, and togetherness. Thousands of miles away in Chennai, those rituals are now being reimagined by American scholars, part of The United States-India Educational Foundation, who are building a sense of home.

Ajay Nadan, who has always celebrated the festival with his loved ones, says, “Thanksgiving to me is a holiday of showing gratitude and building community.” In the US, Ajay’s Thanksgiving celebration was dinners with immediate family, and friends. Celebrating Thanksgiving away from his “homeland”, looks a little different. “Here, it means connecting more with people that I’ve met recently. So, my meaning of Thanksgiving has evolved,” he adds.