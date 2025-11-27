CMRL wins Global Sustainable Urban Mobility Project of the Year 2025 award

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has secured the Global Sustainable Urban Mobility Project of the Year 2025, reinforcing the city’s emergence as one of India’s more progressive mass-transit builders.

The award, presented by the Global Energy and Environment Foundation at its sustainability summit in New Delhi on November 20, recognises CMRL’s continued push to embed environmental standards into project design and execution.

The citation was formally handed to CMRL managing director MA Siddique at a ceremony in Chennai, where senior project and environment officials highlighted the utility’s efforts to reduce the ecological footprint of its ongoing network expansion.

CMRL has adopted scientifically planned compensatory plantation, strict dust-control systems, real-time noise and vibration monitoring, and the use of low-impact construction materials across its sites.

This is the second consecutive year CMRL has been recognised at Global Sustainability Awards, underscoring a longer-term shift toward greener construction norms and safer urban-mobility infrastructure in Chennai.