Hand-drawn lines of power

Hired by the ballot committee in 1950, Sethi drew out the symbols after discussions with the officials, with care being taken to ensure that they would be easily recognised by the average voter. The obvious choices in the early years were illustrations of rural India, like the ox and the plough. In the 60s, tractors appeared alongside the cattle. Over the years, objects of daily use like the broom, the gas cylinder, and the pressure cooker joined the list. For more than 40 years, Sethi’s logos for Indian political parties stood as testimony to the evolution of daily life in an Indian household. There are always around 100 free symbols with the Election Commission at any given time, for parties and independent candidates to choose from, and most of them originated from pencils in the hands of Sethi.