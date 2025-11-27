Milk vendor dies two months after stray cow attack in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 79-year-old milk vendor from Mathur near Madhavaram died at Government Stanley Hospital on Monday afternoon, nearly two months after he was knocked down by a stray cow that bolted on to the road during a scuffle with a horse. The deceased has been identified as Anand. A case is yet to be registered, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in September on the Mathur First Main Road.

After analysing CCTV footage, the police said a cow and a horse were fighting over food on the roadside, and in the tussle, the cow charged forward and rammed into Anand, who was passing by on his bicycle.

The impact threw him off the cycle, and he collapsed on the road. The animal then ran over him before fleeing the spot, the police said.

Anand was taken to Stanley Hospital with severe chest injuries. The police said both the animals were captured and taken to corporation-run shelters.

However, a police source said as of now, no official complaint has been lodged.