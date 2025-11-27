TVK extends support to sanitary staff on hunger protest in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has extended its support for the sanitary workers, who are on an indefinite hunger strike in Ambattur for the last 10 days.

TVK general secretary Bussy Anand, general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna, and deputy general secretary Rajmohan met the four women sanitary workers on Wednesday and extended support for their cause.

Meanwhile, hundreds of conservancy workers from the Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones, where solid waste management has been privatised, submitted petitions to their respective zonal officers, reiterating their demand for reinstatement of their jobs directly under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Noting that their protest since August 1 has been continuing in various forms for 118 days now, they asked authorities to address their demands at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters, Aadhav Arjuna questioned how MK Stalin, who was against the privatisation in 2021 when he was in the opposition, could change his stance after becoming the chief minister .

He said the workers on hunger strike are too weak to even speak. “Yet neither the CM, nor the deputy CM or any other ministers met them,” he said, urging DMK’s alliance parties VCK and CPIM to express solidarity with protesters by visiting the protest site.