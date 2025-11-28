Kerala youth, 23, electrocuted in Puzhal while drying clothes as line hits low-hanging cable

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was electrocuted when he accidentally came in contact with a low-hanging electricity cable while drying clothes on the terrace of his house at Puzhal on Monday. The police suspect the clothesline must have accidentally brushed against the power line over the terrace.

The deceased has been identified as Atul Krishnan, a native of Kozhikode in Kerala, working at a private company near Puzhal for the past few months. He was staying in the rented house along with seven other men, the police said.

Atul was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Upon information, the Puzhal police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem at Government Stanley Hospital.

“We have not registered a case of death due to negligence as of now. We will submit a report to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), and based on their departmental inquiry further action will be decided,” a police source said.