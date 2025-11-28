MTC introduces 'fully digital' monthly bus pass on Chennai One app

Aiming at making bus travel seamless and paperless for commuters, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) have introduced a 'fully digital' monthly bus pass on the Chennai One app.

The digital pass facility lets passengers purchase and utilise their monthly passes just through the mobile app without visiting depots at all.

Introduced in September 2025, the Chennai One app has registered 6.8 lakh users, and more than 14 lakh digital tickets have been issued so far.

The new initiative is expected to amplify pass usage and draw in more people to public transport.

A Rs 1,000 'Gold' pass that allows unlimited monthly travel on ordinary, deluxe and express MTC services, and a Rs 2,000 'Diamond' pass that covers all categories of buses, including air-conditioned services, are issued.

After availing the pass on the app, commuters can activate it by entering a one-time password or scanning a QR code displayed inside the bus. However, it is necessary to show it to the conductor on every trip.

In order to promote the initiative, commuters paying for the pass through the BHIM app will receive Rs 50 cashback. Notably, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) had announced a limited-period ‘One Rupee Ticket’ offer for users of the Chennai One daily commute app earlier.

Chennai One serves as an integrated commuter platform. The app has been a hit ever since the launch, crossing 5.5 lakh registered users, 14 lakh journey searches, and 8.1 lakh tickets booked in the first month itself.

(With inputs from PTI)