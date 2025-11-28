Over 50 flights from Chennai cancelled as Cyclone Ditwah approaches TN coast

CHENNAI: The flights connecting Chennai with southern districts and parts of Kerala and Karnataka are likely to face major disruption as Cyclone Ditwah approaches the state coast on Saturday.

According to airport sources in Chennai, more than 50 flight services have already been affected.

Airlines cancelled a large number of services linking Chennai with Madurai, Tiruchi, Thoothukudi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Puducherry and the Andaman Islands as the weather system intensified over the Bay of Bengal.

Operational data reviewed by The New Indian Express shows around 54 scheduled flights were cancelled, cutting across early-morning departures, peak-hour movements and late-evening rotations.

Routes connecting Bengaluru with Tiruchi, Thiruvananthapuram and Madurai were also affected, forcing airlines to pull several rotations through the day.