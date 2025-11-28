Three held in Rajasthan for Elephant Gate gold workshop robbery; Rs 60 lakh loot recovered

CHENNAI: In connection with the robbery at a gold workshop in Elephant Gate, a special team arrested three men from Karmawas Patta village in Rajasthan’s Pali district in the early hours of Thursday.

The team from the Elephant Gate police had flown to Rajasthan on Monday, recovered 414.8 grams of gold coins, 36 grams of silver coins, and 295 grams of copper plates, part of the stolen property worth nearly Rs 60 lakh, the police said.

According to the police, the investigation began after Jegatheesh (34), who runs a small workshop on Venkatrayan Street, reported that two men, posing as customers, entered his shop on Monday evening and fled with 750 grams of the gold coins, silver coins and copper plates after knocking him down.

Based on his complaint, the police formed a special team and traced the suspects, Vardharam alias Vinoth (33), Sarwan Gurjar (19) and Omprakash (23), to Pali district. With the help of the local police, suspects were picked up, produced before the local court and are being brought back to Chennai by train for further procedures.