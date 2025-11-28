TN picks 3 alignments for Mahabalipuram–GST Road link to ease crippling congestion

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) has identified three alignments to connect Mahabalipuram on the East Coast Road (ECR) with Madhuranthagam on GST Road. The proposed 32 km link road is expected to be a four or six-lane access-controlled highway with service roads.
The State Highways Department has proposed developing a new link road from GST Road at Madhuranthagam (Karunguzhi) to Poonjeri near Mahabalipuram to divert vehicles coming from Tindivanam towards Chennai before they reach Chengalpattu.
The purpose of the road is to ease congestion on the GST stretch between Madhuranthagam and Tambaram by diverting a significant volume of traffic towards ECR and OMR. During festival seasons, weekends and extended holidays, the GST corridor from Tindivanam to Tambaram regularly experiences bumper-to-bumper congestion.
A few months ago, TNRDC engaged a consultant to conduct a feasibility study. According to official sources, three alignments have now been identified.
The first option involves widening the existing 10-metre road from Mahabalipuram to Kakkilapettai near Madhuranthagam, which passes through the densely populated Thirukazhukundram region. The second option is a full greenfield alignment north of Poonjeri, covering the entire 32-km stretch.
The third option is another greenfield corridor south of Poonjeri. “The road may begin either at Karunguzhi or 500 metres before Karunguzhi and terminate at Poonjeri.
Another variation under consideration is an alignment from Karunguzhi that connects directly to the upcoming Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (Ennore Port-Mahabalipuram) at Poonjeri. The final option is widening the existing 10-metre road along its current path,” an official said.
The alignment will be finalised based on factors such as social impact, land acquisition requirements, environmental concerns and overall project cost.
“Greenfield alignments involve higher project costs but cause minimal social disruption. Conversely, widening the existing road is cheaper but has a high social impact, as many houses and buildings will have to be demolished,” the official explained.
Once the feasibility report is completed, it will be submitted to the government for a final decision. “The proposed road will be either four or six lanes. Given local opposition to widening the existing route, the government is more likely to opt for a greenfield alignment. Land acquisition will begin after administrative approval,” the official added.
