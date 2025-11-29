Centenary tribute to educational trailblazer

On Wednesday, the grand hall of Music Academy on TTK Road was packed with students in crisp uniforms, teachers, and parents waiting in anticipation, and alumni spanning decades — representing the close-knit community of the PSBB Group of Schools. The gathering marked the centenary celebrations of Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, or Mrs YGP, organised by the Bala Bhavan Educational Trust and Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Group of Schools, in honour of the visionary’s 100th birth anniversary. What unfolded was an evening of tribute and remembrance, reflecting on the profound impact of an educator.

The evening echoed with a specially composed song that reflected Mrs YGP’s lifelong dedication to education. This was followed by ‘Journey of Inspiration’, a shadow play that creatively traced key chapters of her life. Student leaders anchored the evening, introducing the chief guest, S Krishnan, secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the guest of honour, Padma Shri recipent Sridhar Vembu, founder and chief scientist, Zoho Corporation. Sridhar acknowledged that Mrs YGP’s vision for education, saying, “Self-confidence, curiosity, and the discipline to achieve — these must be developed in school,” he advised the students. Krishnan, returned to the stage not only as a distinguished bureaucrat but also as a proud alumnus. Recalling his interactions with Mrs YGP, he spoke of the values she instilled in her students. “She was proud of her legacy and heritage, as we all should be. She built that pride in all of us — to honour our own heritage while respecting the right of others to cherish theirs,” he said.