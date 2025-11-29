Royals of the road

At the crack of dawn, at Pattinapakkam Beach, Mohana akka and Leela akka, sit cross-legged on the sand, wearing khaki shirts, sharing fried fish and laughter. The waves crash steadily, drowning out the relentless rhythm of traffic and horns that usually define their days. For that moment, the city loosens its grip. Their friendship and leadership anchor the Veera Pengal Munnetra Sangam (VPMS), the first union of women auto drivers in India. Their story is the heart of ‘Auto Queens’, a short documentary directed by Sraiyanti Haricharan, which recently premiered at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).

For a film built closely on Chennai’s streets and rooted in the everyday rhythms of working-class women, the global reception came as a surprise. “We didn’t know whether the story would even connect to people who are not from Chennai or from India,” Sraiyanti says. Yet all six screenings were sold out, and audiences laughed and clapped in real time. “More than anything, we were able to break a cultural barrier,” she reflects, attributing the impact entirely to the presence and honesty of the two women who lead the film.