Home remedies for rehydration in children

Dehydration is a common concern in children during episodes of diarrhoea, vomiting or fever. While the WHO-recommended Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) powder remains the safest and most effective method to replace lost fluids and electrolytes, it may not always be immediately available at home when symptoms begin. In such situations, a few simple and safe home remedies can help maintain hydration until the proper ORS powder can be given, and they should not be confused with flavoured ORS-L drinks or juice-based rehydration products.

A correctly prepared sugar and salt solution can act as a temporary emergency substitute. When mixed using clean water, six levelled teaspoons of sugar and half a level teaspoon of salt, this solution supports basic fluid absorption. It is essential that the proportions are accurate because too much salt can be harmful.

Rice water, the starchy liquid left after boiling rice, is another gentle option. It provides mild hydration, is easy on the stomach and helps children who have vomiting or reduced appetite. Offering this along with continued feeding or breastfeeding ensures steady hydration during the early phase of illness.