Home remedies for rehydration in children

Dehydration is a common concern in children during episodes of diarrhoea, vomiting or fever. While the WHO-recommended Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) powder remains the safest and most effective method to replace lost fluids and electrolytes, it may not always be immediately available at home when symptoms begin. In such situations, a few simple and safe home remedies can help maintain hydration until the proper ORS powder can be given, and they should not be confused with flavoured ORS-L drinks or juice-based rehydration products.
A correctly prepared sugar and salt solution can act as a temporary emergency substitute. When mixed using clean water, six levelled teaspoons of sugar and half a level teaspoon of salt, this solution supports basic fluid absorption. It is essential that the proportions are accurate because too much salt can be harmful.
Rice water, the starchy liquid left after boiling rice, is another gentle option. It provides mild hydration, is easy on the stomach and helps children who have vomiting or reduced appetite. Offering this along with continued feeding or breastfeeding ensures steady hydration during the early phase of illness.
A light lemon and sugar drink with only a pinch of salt may also help when children refuse the taste of ORS. This simple drink encourages fluid intake, though it must be kept mild, as excess sugar or salt can worsen diarrhoea or imbalance electrolytes. Clear vegetable broth or moong dal water provides fluids along with small amounts of natural electrolytes and nutrition. Prepared without spices and only lightly salted, these broths are soothing and easy for children to tolerate when they are unable to eat regular meals.
Plain salted buttermilk is another commonly used home remedy. Diluted curd with a pinch of salt offers hydration and probiotic benefits for gut comfort, though it should be avoided in children with lactose intolerance.
These options are useful only for mild dehydration, which may show as increased thirst or slight dryness of the mouth. Signs such as sunken eyes, minimal urination, persistent vomiting or unusual sleepiness indicate moderate or severe dehydration that requires proper WHO-approved ORS powder and urgent medical care. Sugary drinks like packaged juices, sodas or energy beverages should be strictly avoided, as they worsen diarrhoea and do not provide the correct electrolyte balance.
While these home remedies can offer temporary support in emergency situations, they do not replace the effectiveness or accuracy of the standard WHO-recommended ORS powder, which remains the only scientifically validated solution for rehydration in children.
(The writer Dr Neeraja Patcha V R is a senior consultant pediatrician at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Anna Nagar.)