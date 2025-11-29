Panel to clear obstacles near city airport runway

CHENNAI: Chennai airport’s plan to relay the surface of its main runway is facing trouble, as dozens of obstacles have crept into the approach funnel of the secondary runway which needs to be in usable condition for the work to be taken up in the main runway. Airport officials have urged the state to take steps to swiftly remove the obstacles of the secondary runway.

At the Airport Advisory Committee meeting on Friday, chaired by Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu, it was decided that a joint committee — comprising state revenue officials and AAI representatives — will engage stakeholders, including the state government, to fast-track clearance of obstacles.

M Raja Kishore, Chennai Airport director, said aircraft movements have risen from 425 to 475 a day, while daily passenger footfall, across the three terminals, has climbed to nearly 70,000. The surge comes just as the airport prepares to shut its primary runway for recarpeting, essential to address surface deterioration and maintain safe operations for larger Code E aircraft.