Cinema meets symphonic grandeur

The conjoining of Raj Kapoor’s hits and the global symphonic tradition doesn’t mean loosening India’s musical roots, Nirupama says. Instead, it expands the space in which those roots can grow. She points to the way China embraced orchestral music and emerged with artistes who became global ambassadors like Lang Lang. “Look at the artistes who have emerged from this global tradition: Yo-Yo Ma, Danielle de Niese and of course our own Zubin Mehta. They step onto any stage and are understood immediately. We need young Indians who can carry our story into the global symphonic world with confidence and originality,” she adds. Just the way India transformed cricket into its own art form, she believes the country can make the symphony orchestra a part of its cultural vocabulary.

As for the upcoming concert in the city, with 60 performers on stage — 30 in the chorus and 30 in the orchestra — conductor Alvin likens the show to a four-course meal. In just one hour, he says, it can’t be everyone’s favourite dish from start to finish. Like a fine meal, different sections are meant to satisfy in different ways: some will comfort, some will surprise, and a few may linger long after the last note. His hope is that, by the end, he feels that quiet fullness and that the audience tastes it too.

What Nirupama looks forward to most isn’t a grand solo or a spotlight moment. It’s the way the orchestra will breathe as one entity. “A melody goes straight to the emotional core. It dissolves distance,” she notes. That is the heart of her mission as well, of using sound to stitch together a region often divided by politics and history.

SASO’s concert is scheduled to begin at 7 pm on November 30 at the MS Subbulakshmi Auditorium, at the Asian College of Journalism.

(Inputs from Sruthi Hemachandran)