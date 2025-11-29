Why doctors in India burn out faster

They wear the same white coat, take the same oath, and treat the same diseases, yet their lives couldn’t be more different. Doctors in India often work longer hours, earn less, and have far fewer safeguards than their peers in the United States, who enjoy structured schedules, better pay, and strong institutional support.

In India, the journey to becoming a doctor is gruelling. An aspiring physician spends close to nine years completing an MBBS and then an MD in General Medicine. But even after nearly a decade of study and sleepless nights, the rewards remain modest. A young MBBS doctor in India earns about `50,000 to `60,000 a month, while an MD might take home around `1.5 lakh. These figures have barely changed in years, even as inflation, workload, and expectations have skyrocketed.

Trainee doctors, especially those pursuing postgraduate studies, often work 36 to 50 hours at a stretch. Most government hospitals are understaffed and poorly equipped, leaving young doctors physically drained and mentally exhausted.