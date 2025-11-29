Why doctors in India burn out faster

They wear the same white coat, take the same oath, and treat the same diseases, yet their lives couldn’t be more different. Doctors in India often work longer hours, earn less, and have far fewer safeguards than their peers in the United States, who enjoy structured schedules, better pay, and strong institutional support.
In India, the journey to becoming a doctor is gruelling. An aspiring physician spends close to nine years completing an MBBS and then an MD in General Medicine. But even after nearly a decade of study and sleepless nights, the rewards remain modest. A young MBBS doctor in India earns about `50,000 to `60,000 a month, while an MD might take home around `1.5 lakh. These figures have barely changed in years, even as inflation, workload, and expectations have skyrocketed.
Trainee doctors, especially those pursuing postgraduate studies, often work 36 to 50 hours at a stretch. Most government hospitals are understaffed and poorly equipped, leaving young doctors physically drained and mentally exhausted.
A recent report by Knya (2025) found that over 80% of doctors in India have experienced mental or emotional fatigue, with female doctors reporting even higher levels of burnout.
The human cost
Behind these statistics are real stories. Dr Gradlin Roy, a consultant cardiac surgeon in Chennai, died during hospital rounds, a heart attack attributed to chronic stress, long hours, and poor lifestyle balance. In Delhi, Dr Adil Amin suffered a similar fate, collapsing during duty. Both were victims, not of disease, but of a system that demands too much and gives back too little.
In India, the idea of “work-life balance” for doctors is almost a joke. Many go days without proper rest, their meals replaced by caffeine and adrenaline. For them, exhaustion isn’t an occasional feeling; it’s a way of life.
Looking westward
In the United States, a general practitioner earns around $200,000 annually. After taxes and expenses, they save roughly $70,000 per year that’s `4 to `5 lakh per month in Indian terms. More importantly, their healthcare system supports them: adequate staff, modern infrastructure, and clear protocols that let them focus on what matters most, the patient. Of course, the US system has its own flaws. But financially and structurally, it allows doctors to breathe, rest, and live like humans and not machines in scrubs.
In India, whenever doctors raise their fees, they’re accused of “forgetting the nobility of medicine.” A consultation costs around `300 for 10-15 minutes, and patients often expect double that time without wanting to pay a rupee more. Meanwhile, other professions receive regular hikes, bonuses, and benefits. But for doctors, any talk of money is branded as greed.
We love calling medicine a noble profession. But nobility shouldn’t mean neglect. Every profession deserves respect and fair pay. When “nobility” becomes a shield to justify overwork and underpayment, it turns toxic — both for doctors and for the patients who depend on them. Corporate hospitals make the problem worse. They profit immensely from doctors’ expertise but share very little of the revenue. The result? Institutions thrive, while the professionals holding them up struggle to survive.
The burnout crisis isn’t about individual doctors, but about a system that refuses to evolve. India produces thousands of new medical graduates every year, yet working conditions and pay remain stagnant. There’s a common perception that “India has enough doctors,” but that’s far from true. What we actually have is an oversupply of overworked, underpaid professionals competing for limited opportunities in a system that undervalues them.
Medicine is a calling, yes, but it should not be a sentence. Doctors are human beings before they are healers. They need rest, respect, and a reason to stay inspired.
The road ahead
As India dreams of building a stronger healthcare system, it must begin by healing its own healers. The country cannot expect compassionate care from exhausted minds and sleepless bodies. We cannot call medicine ‘noble’ while treating doctors as expendable.
The health of a nation depends on the health of those who serve it. Only when doctors are valued, supported, and fairly compensated can the “noble profession” truly live up to its name.
(The writer,Dr Pal Manickam, is a gastroenterologist practising in India and the US. He is a gut health and holistic wellness expert, and a ‘social docfluencer’.)