Drunk youth hurls petrol bomb at Guindy apartment, arrested

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hurling a crude petrol bomb into an apartment complex in Guindy during the early hours of the day. The accused was identified as R Vijaya Prabhakaran of Guindy, who installs false ceilings for a living.

According to police, Vijaya Prabhakaran entered the apartment premises allegedly under the influence of alcohol, carrying a liquor bottle filled with petrol and hurled it before fleeing. The bottle landed on a car belonging to Ram Nithish, an engineer from Madurai employed in the city.

The Molotov cocktail exploded near the right rear-view mirror, sending flames across the sides of the vehicle. The right wheel was completely gutted in the fire, which was soon put out by security staff and residents. Following a complaint from Nithish, Guindy police examined CCTV footage and traced the suspect.

Police said Vijaya Prabhakaran, who lives alone, is addicted to alcohol and drugs and had also thrown stones into the same apartment complex last Saturday. However, no complaint was lodged at that time. He was arrested, produced before a magistrate, and remanded in judicial custody.