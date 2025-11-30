Gang posing as cops abducts real estate firm staffer in Chennai, flees with Rs 40 lakh

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old employee of a Tiruchy-based real estate firm was allegedly abducted and robbed of Rs 40 lakh by a four-member gang posing as anti-drug police personnel near Vandalur on Friday. The gang later dumped him near Potheri and fled with the cash.

According to the police, the victim, Saravanakumar, was sent to Chennai to collect Rs 40 lakh from a contact in Mannadi. After receiving the money on Anna Salai, he boarded a TNSTC government bus bound for Tiruchy to return with the cash.

When the bus reached Vandalur, two men attempted to snatch his bag. As he raised an alarm, the bus conductor intervened. The duo then claimed that they were police officers and accused him of transporting ganja. Under the pretext of an inquiry, they forced him to alight the bus and get into a car, where two more men were waiting, sources said.

Inside the car, the gang threatened him at knifepoint, took the money and abandoned him near Potheri, sources added.

Following Saravanakumar’s complaint, police teams have begun examining CCTV footage of the areas to identify the suspects and trace the stolen cash. Further investigation is under way.