One admitted to hospital as sanitary workers’ hunger strike enters Day 13

CHENNAI: One of the four sanitary workers, who were staging an indefinite hunger strike at their association’s office in Ambattur for the 13th consecutive day, was admitted to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning after she experienced giddiness, high blood pressure and severe stomach pain.

The four workers — Jenova, Bharathi, Vasanthi and Geetha — went on the hunger strike demanding reinstatement of their jobs directly under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). While Jenova (52) remains under medical observation, the other three workers continued their fast, refusing to take any food.

Seeking the direct intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin in the matter, the workers expressed shock that despite one of the protestors falling ill while demanding the job she had held for years, neither GCC officials nor ruling political representatives visited them. Over 30 sanitary workers also staged a protest outside the Kilpauk Government Hospital, condemning the inaction of government officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Jenova said, “I am suffering from severe stomach pain. The others are still on hunger strike. We are only requesting that officials meet us and address our demands, as our livelihoods have been completely affected.”