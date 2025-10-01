CM Stalin inaugurates city’s fast steel flyover built at cost of Rs 165 crore in T Nagar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the city’s first steel flyover at Thiyagaraya Nagar, the J Anbazhagan flyover, named after late MLA J Anbazhagan, who was elected from the T Nagar constituency in the 2001 Assembly election.
The Rs 164.92-crore flyover, constructed using 3,800 MT of steel by the Greater Chennai Corporation, connects South Usman Road to CIT Nagar Main Road in T Nagar. It is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, especially at the busy junctions of South Usman Road-Burkit Road-Madley Road, South Usman Road-South West Boag Road-New Boag Road, and South Usman Road-CIT Nagar North Road.
This new two-lane flyover is 1,200m long and 8.40m wide. It has been integrated with the existing 800-m concrete flyover on South Usman Road using advanced technology, giving the structure a combined length of 2km. The project also includes a 120-m access ramp from the T Nagar bus terminus and a 100-m exit ramp leading towards the T Nagar shopping area via South Usman Road.
The flyover is expected to carry more than 40,000 vehicles daily and benefit nearly two lakh commuters.
Speaking to TNIE, S Arumugam (50), an auto driver in the area, said, “The new flyover has provided a dedicated space to travel for shoppers visiting T Nagar, with parking facilities below the structure and a service road leading towards Panagal Park, Kodambakkam, and Anna Nagar.
Vehicles commuting via South Usman Road to Saidapet or Adyar can use the flyover, thereby separating traffic movement and easing congestion. However, its true benefits can only be assessed during weekends and the festive season,” he added.
According to an official release, in the past four years, the city corporation has constructed bridges at 13 locations at a total cost of `300.16 crore.