CM Stalin inaugurates city’s fast steel flyover built at cost of Rs 165 crore in T Nagar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the city’s first steel flyover at Thiyagaraya Nagar, the J Anbazhagan flyover, named after late MLA J Anbazhagan, who was elected from the T Nagar constituency in the 2001 Assembly election.

The Rs 164.92-crore flyover, constructed using 3,800 MT of steel by the Greater Chennai Corporation, connects South Usman Road to CIT Nagar Main Road in T Nagar. It is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, especially at the busy junctions of South Usman Road-Burkit Road-Madley Road, South Usman Road-South West Boag Road-New Boag Road, and South Usman Road-CIT Nagar North Road.

This new two-lane flyover is 1,200m long and 8.40m wide. It has been integrated with the existing 800-m concrete flyover on South Usman Road using advanced technology, giving the structure a combined length of 2km. The project also includes a 120-m access ramp from the T Nagar bus terminus and a 100-m exit ramp leading towards the T Nagar shopping area via South Usman Road.