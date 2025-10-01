PWD readies Rs 2,388-crore plan to revive 167-km Buckingham Canal

CHENNAI: The public works department (PWD) has drawn up a preliminary estimate of Rs 2,388 crore to restore the Buckingham Canal, stretching 167km from Pazhaverkadu in Tiruvallur district to Marakkanam in Villupuram.

The proposal includes desilting and dredging of the canal to a depth of 1.50m to 3m, for the length of 167km and an average width of 40m. Officials also said the government has requested an additional Rs 20 crore from the central government to fund a detailed project report (DPR) for the canal’s revival.

The move follows Industries Minister T R B Rajaa’s appeal to Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during Indian Maritime University’s convocation event last week, to clear Tamil Nadu’s proposal for the inland waterway. Reviving the canal is seen as key to easing congestion, spurring local commerce and bolstering climate-adaptation measures along the coast.

This comes as Chennai is exploring the possibility of a water metro system, drawing inspiration from Kochi’s pioneering model, as part of a broader push to diversify urban transport options and help boost the city’s tourism credentials.

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) had recommended a water-based transit corridor connecting East Coast Road with Napier Bridge, part of the city’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan, which outlines long-term solutions to ease congestion and shift commuters towards low-emission alternatives. The vision is to create a 53-km stretch running through Chennai’s waterways that could eventually host electric or hybrid ferries.

Sources indicated that the National Waterway proposal from TN, part of a country-wide initiative to improve its inland water transport network, include Mahabalipuram to Yediyur Bridge, Cooum River near Marina Beach, and Pulicat Lake and Ennore Port to ETPS.

The Buckingham Canal had been a component of the National Waterway 4, but chronic pollution, encroachment and shallow channels have stymied progress. Shipping secretary T K Ramachandran, speaking to reporters at the Indian Maritime University’s convocation event, had also acknowledged the hurdles but said they could be resolved.

