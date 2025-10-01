World Coffee Day: A Cup of Brew for a Healthier Liver

Few beverages have sparked as much debate and admiration as coffee. For centuries, it has been celebrated not only for its distinctive aroma and taste but also for its stimulating and medicinal effects. Once viewed with suspicion and even branded as a harmful “intoxicant,” coffee today enjoys a very different reputation. With the rise of modern scientific research, it is increasingly recognised as a complex, bioactive-rich beverage that can support human health when consumed in moderation. On this World Coffee Day, it is worth highlighting coffee’s growing recognition as a friend of the liver.

Coffee is far more than a morning pick-me-up. Containing more than a thousand bioactive compounds, its health effects extend well beyond caffeine. Among these compounds are chlorogenic acids, known for their powerful antioxidant activity; diterpenes such as cafestol and kahweol, linked to anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects; and melanoidins, which contribute antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Together, these compounds create a synergistic effect that protects the body against oxidative stress, inflammation, and even certain metabolic disorders.