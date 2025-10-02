Importer levels bribery charges against Chennai Customs; agency claims goods 'misdeclared'

Responding to these posts, Chennai Customs on their official handle said that this importer had an "established pattern" of making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption and bribery on this platform, only to delete such posts once factual rebuttals are provided by this department.

According to them, the firm had misclassified the goods which they said were accepted on September 1.

"Physical examination revealed eight boxes containing USB charging cables that were completely undeclared in the Bill of Entry, commercial invoice, and packing list - a clear violation of Section 111 of the Customs Act, 1962. The imported goods contain built-in rechargeable batteries, making EPR registration from the Central Pollution Control Board mandatory under Rule 13 of Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022. Despite repeated queries on August 29, during personal hearing on September 8 and 29, no EPR certificate was provided. Instead, the importer submitted wrong documentation (E-waste undertaking) and made legally untenable claims of MSME exemption, finished product exemption, and low battery capacity exemption - none of which exist under the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022." Chennai Customs said.

Customs also denied the charges of bribes demanded by their officers.

The exchanges have triggered massive discussions on X with celebrities like Mohandas Pai tagging Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Many persons have alleged similar treatment by Air Customs while importing goods or even returning from foreign countries.