Any day is coffee day

Coffee in India has evolved beyond a mere drink; it has become a sentiment, a ritual that makes you pause in solitude or reconnect with friends during a busy day.

The first recorded mention of coffee in India dates back to the legend of the Sufi saint Baba Buda. It is said that while on pilgrimage to Mecca, he tasted coffee in Yemen and smuggled seven raw beans to India in the 17th century. Back home, he planted them in the hills of Chikkamagalur.

Since then, coffee cultivation spread across the Western Ghats, finding homes in Coorg, Wayanad, and beyond. Today, south India is known for its distinctive monsooned coffees and variants.

Now, cafés are booming, competing for supremacy, and baristas continue to experiment, bringing about new and creative ways to consume this bitter beverage.

From tiramisu to Irish Coffee, there are many ways you can enjoy its flavours instead of simple beverage.