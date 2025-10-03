Any day is coffee day

Coffee in India has evolved beyond a mere drink; it has become a sentiment, a ritual that makes you pause in solitude or reconnect with friends during a busy day.
The first recorded mention of coffee in India dates back to the legend of the Sufi saint Baba Buda. It is said that while on pilgrimage to Mecca, he tasted coffee in Yemen and smuggled seven raw beans to India in the 17th century. Back home, he planted them in the hills of Chikkamagalur.
Since then, coffee cultivation spread across the Western Ghats, finding homes in Coorg, Wayanad, and beyond. Today, south India is known for its distinctive monsooned coffees and variants.
Now, cafés are booming, competing for supremacy, and baristas continue to experiment, bringing about new and creative ways to consume this bitter beverage.
From tiramisu to Irish Coffee, there are many ways you can enjoy its flavours instead of simple beverage.
Iced strawberry cortado
Recipe by K, Chennai
Ingredients
Espresso: Double shot (or very strong coffee)
Fresh strawberries: ½ cup (hulled and chopped)
Honey: 1 tsp (or brown sugar: to taste)
Oat milk: ½ cup (any milk of your choice, chilled)
Salt: A pinch
French vanilla extract: a few drops (optional)
Ice cubes
Method: In a small pan, add strawberries, honey (or sugar), and a splash of water. Simmer on low heat until the fruit softens into a compoté. Add a pinch of sea salt, stir, and mash lightly with a fork. For a clean, silky drink, strain the compoté to extract just the syrup. For a rustic, textured version, keep some pulp in. Pull a double shot of espresso (or make a strong coffee concentrate). While still hot, stir in 2-3 teaspoons of the strawberry syrup. Let it cool for a minute. Fill a short glass with ice cubes. Pour the espresso-strawberry mix over the ice. Slowly pour the chilled milk over the coffee, letting it settle into layers. Drizzle a drop of strawberry syrup on top. If you are feeling artistic, swirl it with a toothpick into a tiny heart.
Coffee sponge cake
Recipe by Meghanand S, Chennai
Ingredients
All-purpose flour: 1 cup
Baking powder: 1 tsp
Sugar: 3/4 cup
Unsalted butter: 1/2 cup
Eggs: 2
Milk: 1/4 cup
Instant coffee powder: 2 tbsp
Water: As needed
Vanilla essence: 1 tsp (optional)
Method: Sieve the flour and baking powder three times to ensure even mixing and a light texture. Dissolve the coffee powder in a little boiling water and allow it to cool. In a bowl, mix butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the cooled coffee (and vanilla essence if required). Preheat the pressure cooker by covering it with a plate and heating it on high flame. Add the flour to the batter in three parts, alternating with milk. Start and end with flour. Mix gently until smooth. Grease a baking pan or any kind of container with butter, dust lightly with flour, and tap off the excess. Pour in the prepared batter. Place the pan inside the preheated cooker. Bake on medium heat for about 20 minutes, then check. Continue for 10-15 minutes more, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan for 15 minutes before unmoulding and serving.
Chewy coffee cookies
Ingredients
Instant coffee: 2 tbsp
Warm water: 1 tbsp
Brown sugar: 3/4 cup
Sugar: 1/4 cup
Unsalted butter: 1/2 cup (melted and cooled slightly)
Egg: 1
Vanilla extract: 1 tsp
All-purpose flour: 1 1/2 cups
Cornstarch: 2 tsp
Baking soda: 1/2 tsp
Salt: 1/2 tsp
Method
Preheat your oven to 3250F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside. Dissolve instant coffee granules in warm water and then set aside. Mix sugars and melted butter in a large bowl. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until smooth, then add the dissolved coffee. Sift the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt into the batter, then use a rubber spatula to fold all of the ingredients together by hand. Scoop out the dough onto the parchment paper. Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes until the edges are just starting to crisp. Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool slightly before transferring to a wire rack.
Kopi Joss
Recipe by Krithik, chef and culinary research scholar
Ingredients
Strong, coarsely ground coffee (dark roast): 2 heaping tbsp
Sugar: To taste
Just-boiled water: 1 cup
Natural, chemical-free lump charcoal: 1 piece
Method: Put your coffee grounds and sugar into a heatproof mug. Pour the boiling water in and give it a good stir. Wait for four minutes so the grounds can settle at the bottom. Grab your charcoal with the tongs. Fire up your gas stove on high and hold the charcoal in the flame until it’s glowing a fiery, angry red. Swiftly and carefully, drop the charcoal into your coffee. Let it stay for about 30-60 seconds. Carefully fish the charcoal out with your tongs. Your authentic Kopi
Joss is ready.