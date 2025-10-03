Couple dead, six injured as car overturns near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A couple was killed and six others sustained injures after the car they were travelling overturned following a tyre burst on the Maduravoyal Bypass at Pulikoradu near Tambaram on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Muniyandi (79) and his wife Ganapathi Ammal (68), residents of Korukkupet and natives of Aruppukottai.

The police said the couple along with six of their family members from Redhills, Manali and Korukkupet, were on their way to a temple in Aruppukottai when the accident happened. The car was driven by Thuraipandian (40). Six passengers, including the driver, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tambaram.

The bodies of Muniyandi and Ganapathi Ammal were also sent to the hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.