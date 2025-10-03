Tamil Nadu has worst discrimination record against Dalits: Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, who has been claiming that the crime against SCs were rising and that they face persistent hardships, on Thursday charged that TN has the “worst record” as far as social discrimination against Dalits is concerned. The governor made these remarks while speaking at the Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations here.

“In our society, there were a lot of distortions, and many sisters and brothers were treated as untouchables. They were not allowed to share public space. And we moved forward. We have done significant work. But, in our state (TN), this issue remains, and every time, at every forum, I raised this issue. I will continue raising it,” Ravi said. “There are schools where there are partitions - one side Dalit students and the other side non-Dalit students. Where are we? In this social discrimination against Dalits, our state has the worst record. And we must wake up, and it is possible (to change this),” he added.

He said while the rest of the country has, by and large, addressed this problem, in Tamil Nadu it is an everyday affair.