Five including groom booked for marriage of minor girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: An FIR has been filed against five persons including a groom, his family members, and the parents of a 16-year-old girl after the minor was married off to a 26-year-old man at a church in Besant Nagar on September 24.

Police said the incident occurred on September 24, when the minor from Ennore was married to 26-year-old Vignesh Kumar of Pulianthope despite her opposition. Officials said the girl, later approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) along with friends and filed a complaint.

CWC representatives and volunteers traced her to Vignesh Kumar’s residence in Pulianthope. Following the committee’s report, the Pulianthope All-Women Police on Thursday registered a case against Vignesh Kumar, his parents Dakshinamurthy and Parameshwari, and the girl’s parents for facilitating the marriage.