Greater Chennai Corporation launches portal, app for pet licensing

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya launched an integrated digital platform, including a website and a mobile application, for the identification and end-to-end management of community and pet dog records, at Ripon Building on Friday.

Though designed for state-wide implementation, the initiative has been initially launched in Chennai corporation through an improvised pet animal licence portal on the civic body’s website. When expanded to other regions in the state, a separate portal is expected to be introduced. While public can access the platform through the portal, the mobile application is for the exclusive use of GCC staff.

With pet licences already mandatory in the city since 2023, pet owners will have to meet two key requirements for obtaining licences through the portal: Dogs must be microchipped - with details such as the owner’s name, address, contact number, pet’s species, breed, colour, ICAR certified microchip ID, and vaccination status - and they must have received Anti-Rabies Vaccine(ARV). Applications for licences can be submitted through the portal, with owners selecting the particular hospitals and veterinarians (both private and government from an updated state-wide list) at which they got the ARV for their pets.

The application is then verified by the particular veterinarian, who approves breed and vaccination details using their login credentials created for them in the portal before forwarding it to the GCC. The zonal veterinary officer will then review the data before issuing the licence, explained Niranjan Kumar M, project manager at Exhilar Innovative Solutions Pvt Ltd, which designed the portal.