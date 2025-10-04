Motor room staff held for murdering man over machine theft in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: The caretaker of a motor room was arrested on Wednesday and remanded in custody for allegedly murdering a man following a quarrel over the theft of a cutting machine. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Daskumar. He was found dead on September 26 near the motor room near the flyover at Vyasarpadi.

Sources said the suspect, 53-year-old Sankar, the caretaker of the motor room, repeatedly assaulted Daskumar for allegedly stealing his cutting machine and selling it for Rs 2,000. Police investigations that followed a complaint registered by Bhargavi, the estranged wife of the deceased, revealed that Daskumar, who was separated from his wife and living alone, had been addicted to alcohol, and was often seen lying drunk near the motor room.