Two held for performing bike stunts on public roads in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two youth from KK Nagar were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly performed bike stunts on public roads, filmed reels, and uploaded them on Instagram with derogatory captions. The police seized one two-wheeler and two mobile phones from the duo, who were later produced before a court.

The KK Nagar police said on March 30 last year when Babijos, an auto driver residing in MGR Nagar, confronted two youth for performing wheelies on PT Rajan Road, they abused and threatened him before fleeing. The same pair later shot another video in front of KK Nagar police station and uploaded it online, drawing further outrage, the police said.

Following Babijos’s complaint at the KK Nagar police station, a case was registered under the IT Act and other sections. A special team led by the station inspector traced and arrested the accused - identified as Akash, 21, and Gokul, 22, both from KK Nagar.