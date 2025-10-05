GCC Mayor inspects ongoing infra works at Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya conducted an inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects in the Tondiarpet zone on Saturday. She directed the officials to expedite the construction of a new flyover at Ganeshapuram subway, which is being built at a cost of Rs 226.55 crore.

The flyover, designed as a four-lane, two-way facility, spans 678 metres in length and 15.2 metres in width. A special 58-metre bowstring bridge is under construction across the railway tracks. Priya also reviewed the restoration of the railway pond at Goodshed Road. Once holding 27,720 cubic metres, the pond is being redeveloped to increase its capacity to 89,370 cubic metres. In addition, she inspected the strengthening work at Kodungaiyur main canal, aimed at preventing flooding by building a retention wall. In Vyasarpadi, Priya also inspected the construction of a new sports complex at a cost of Rs 1.48 crore.

The GCC has also announced that the public can call 1913 or send a WhatsApp message to 9445061913 to request the removal of bulky household waste, including sofas, beds, clothes, and furniture. After registration, the request will be assigned to the official concerned, and the items will be cleared every Saturday. The waste will be safely disposed of at the corporation’s incineration plant.