Kilambakkam railway station, skywalk inauguration pushed to January 2026

CHENNAI: The opening of Kilambakkam railway station and pedestrian skywalk linking it to Kilambakkam Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) has been postponed to January next year, forcing commuters to face hardship during the festive season.

Commuters heading to the bus terminus, located nearly 25 km from Chennai, are spending between Rs 300 and Rs 500 on auto rickshaws and cabs to board mofussil and SETC buses. Additionally, with no foot overbridge in place, hundreds of commuters continue to risk their lives by crossing GST Road on foot to access the bus stand.

The construction of the halt station, which began in September last year with a 12-month deadline, has been delayed by both CMDA and the southern railway. Despite repeated claims from officials that “all bottlenecks” have been cleared, progress of the railway station remains minimal. The 450-metre pedestrian skywalk across GST Road, intended to connect the station with KCBT, has also made no headway, and remains incomplete in front of the bus terminus. The state government has transferred Rs 20 crore to the railways for developing the station.

Southern Railway has blamed the CMDA for the delay in completing the skywalk, which has in turn stalled station works. “One platform has been completed with shelters. Work on the 400-metre-long island platform is under way, with earth-filling finished. At the Urapakkam end, foundation work for installing shelter is in progress,” said a spokesperson of Chennai railway division.