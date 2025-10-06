Three arrested for operating international SIM box racket

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing has unearthed another international SIM box racket, seized 24 high-capacity SIM boxes during coordinated raids in the national capital and arrested three suspects.

According to a release, the operation follows a major crackdown in September that led to the seizure of 14 SIM boxes in Chennai and the arrest of six persons.

Investigation revealed the network’s operations extended to Delhi, Mumbai and Bihar. Acting on the leads, multiple special teams were formed under the supervision of SP I Shahnaz.

Raids in Narela and Nilothi areas of New Delhi resulted in the arrest of Tarikh Alam (19), Lokesh Kumar (33) and Ashok Kumar (40). Sixteen SIM boxes were seized from Narela and eight from Nilothi. Preliminary analysis of tower dumps and call data records showed that these devices were used in digital arrest scams operated by international cyber syndicates.

Over the past two months, the wing has dismantled 44 SIM boxes across the country. ADGP Sandeep Mittal has urged people to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal details or installing remote access apps.