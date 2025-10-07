Actor, DMK functionary among five held in Chennai for forcing schoolgirl into prostitution

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a small-time actor, a DMK functionary and three others on Sunday for allegedly forcing a schoolgirl into prostitution. The arrests follow a probe into a case that came to light in August after the Anti-Vice Squad rescued a Class 9 student from a lodge in Koyambedu.

The police identified those arrested as Bharathi Khanna, a small-time film director and comedian; Ramesh, a DMK functionary; Poongodi, a dancer; her niece Aishwarya; and Mahendhiran, an employee of a private construction firm.

Investigations revealed the victim had lost her father and was abandoned by her mother after her remarriage. She was staying with Poongodi, her mother’s friend, in KK Nagar. Exploiting her vulnerable state, Poongodi and Aishwarya allegedly lured her into prostitution with promises of a comfortable lifestyle. The police said Bharathi Kannan arranged clients for them, including Ramesh and Mahendhiran.