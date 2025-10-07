Being a voice for women in epics

Mahitha first took the stage in Mumbai as a spoken word artist in 2019. Her debut story, ‘My Mother and I Have a Complicated Relationship’, was as intimate and raw as untangling threads of motherhood and daughterhood. In 2020, during the pandemic Mahitha was back in her village, Ilayarasanendal, near Tirunelveli. She turned to the stories her grandmother once told, and to the texts she had read. Mythology became her new source to draw inspiration from. She promised herself that she’d only tell a story if she could make her feelings about that character reach the listener.

Then on, Mahitha began reclaiming space for women in purakathas. She insists her retellings aren’t religious, philosophical, or spiritual in nature, even if they feature gods. “They come from a place of emotion, and that makes them relatable, softer, and more alive.”

Through her retellings that are contemporary and resonant, Mahitha is working towards a larger movement — of women’s fight for their agency. She says, “We have very strong women in our puranas and epics. Their battles aren’t different from ours because women are still fighting. Probably their success rate is higher today, and their voices are amplified more today, but we’re still fighting the same battles.”

With each tale, Mahitha is gathering voices that have been left unheard, and amplifying them with urgency and tenderness.